4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $325,000

This beautiful Southern Oaks Home includes 2 car garage, in ground pool, fenced yard, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, open concept, separate dining room and more!Just across the street from Smiths Station High School.Less than 30 minutes from Fort Benning, with easy access to major highways, shopping and dining!

