4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $329,900

Virtually brand new, this Lee County 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is nestled in the back of a quiet cul-de-sac. Convenient to Smiths Station schools, this Craftsman built home features hardi-plank and stacked rock siding with thermo pane vinyl wrapped windows for low maintenance and high energy efficiency. This open floorplan has new LVP flooring flowing throughout the entry foyer, great room, mud room and kitchen. The kitchen has, granite counters, ceramic backsplash , island, pantry and stainless appliances. Master suite features deep trey ceiling, his and her walk-in closets, double vanity garden tub and separate ceramic tile and glass shower.

