 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $329,900

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $329,900

Come home to one of the best locations in Smiths Station on a corner level lot in Addison's Cove. This 2 year old 4 bedroom, 2 bath modern farmhouse home with an open floorplan featuring an electric fireplace (with stone & shiplap surround), gorgeous kitchen (with breakfast area) multiple soft close cabinets/drawers, granite countertops, subway tile, spacious island), Owners retreat (with large bedroom, bath features double vanity, tile shower, soaking tub), spacious additional bedrooms, 2 car attached garage with mudroom area just inside home, large privacy fenced-in back yard with above ground pool. Don't miss your opportunity to call this home yours.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

These 30 foods can potentially be poisonous to dogs. The list includes things like nutmeg, garlic, cherries, peaches, onions and other everyday foods.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert