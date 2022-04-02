4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $329,900

Come home to one of the best locations in Smiths Station on a corner level lot in Addison's Cove. This 2 year old 4 bedroom, 2 bath modern farmhouse home with an open floorplan featuring an electric fireplace (with stone & shiplap surround), gorgeous kitchen (with breakfast area) multiple soft close cabinets/drawers, granite countertops, subway tile, spacious island), Owners retreat (with large bedroom, bath features double vanity, tile shower, soaking tub), spacious additional bedrooms, 2 car attached garage with mudroom area just inside home, large privacy fenced-in back yard with above ground pool. Don't miss your opportunity to call this home yours.