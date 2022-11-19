4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $349,900

ASH Grayhawk Homes Presents the Devon II Traditional to Rocky Ridge. Walk into the stunning 2 story foyer and you'll notice LVP floors that lead you into your formal living room and dining room on the left. The dining room is sure to impress. The dining room leads onto the kitchen. This kitchen also offers an island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area which is adjoining to the great room allowing for the main living space to be open. This spaces also features a electric fireplace w/ a tiled traditional mantle. On the 2nd level you'll find 3 additional bedrooms as well as the primary suite. This primary suite provides tons of space with a sitting area and spacious walk-in closet. The spa inspired bathroom features a tiled shower, large garden tub and dual vanities. Outside you will find a covered patio area and an attached 2 car garage.