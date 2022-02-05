Nearly new construction with tons of upgrades! This Spruce traditional plan sits on an oversized lot and offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 3127 sqft. The covered front porch invites you into a 2-story foyer and continues with an open concept main level with LVP flooring throughout. The kitchen provides stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash, a large island with breakfast bar & a butler's pantry with storage galore. Wood stairs guide you up to 4 spacious bedrooms. The generous master suite has a separate sitting area, double vanity with under-mount sinks, separate shower with bench/garden tub & a spacious walk-in closet. Hall bath also includes double vanity with under-mount sinks. The eat-in kitchen area has French doors leading out to the privacy fenced backyard & patio with plenty of space for grilling with family & friends. Energy Star Certified home. SCHEDULE YOUR APPT TODAY AS IT WON'T LAST LONG!
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“I love you Auburn nation," former Auburn player Lee Hunter wrote. "Coach Harsin has the true mindset for a winner but has a terrible mindset as a person.”
Suspect in custody after shooting on Richland Road in Auburn; elementary school released from lockdown
- Updated
A suspect is in custody and the victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning near Richland Elem…
- Updated
‘The powers that be are coming for Harsin, and they are not coming to lick his boots.’
- Updated
An Opelika Police Department officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in a vehicular assault in the Krog…
- Updated
Austin Davis has resigned as Tigers offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Auburn announced Monday. Davis leaves after joining the Auburn staff on Dec. 18.
- Updated
"Any attack on my character is bull [expletive]," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin told ESPN on Thursday night. "None of that is who I am."
- Updated
Freshman Sunisa Lee of the No. 6 Auburn gymnastics team was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
- Updated
Allie Davison was sitting in her room in Atlanta the night before the Auburn-Kentucky game, over 100 miles away from Auburn Arena, but she sti…
- Updated
The verdict: denial. But the owner of the store says he won’t give up on fighting to keep his art, and he hopes community support will spur a push for more public art throughout the city.
- Updated
Kristi Malzahn is home from the hospital and is doing “significantly better,” Gus Malzahn shared in a post to social media Thursday.