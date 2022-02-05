4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $350,000

Nearly new construction with tons of upgrades! This Spruce traditional plan sits on an oversized lot and offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 3127 sqft. The covered front porch invites you into a 2-story foyer and continues with an open concept main level with LVP flooring throughout. The kitchen provides stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with subway tile backsplash, a large island with breakfast bar & a butler's pantry with storage galore. Wood stairs guide you up to 4 spacious bedrooms. The generous master suite has a separate sitting area, double vanity with under-mount sinks, separate shower with bench/garden tub & a spacious walk-in closet. Hall bath also includes double vanity with under-mount sinks. The eat-in kitchen area has French doors leading out to the privacy fenced backyard & patio with plenty of space for grilling with family & friends. Energy Star Certified home. SCHEDULE YOUR APPT TODAY AS IT WON'T LAST LONG!