4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $350,000

Southern living at its finest; a traditional 2-story home includes 4bdrms/ 3baths and 2,871 sqft of living space nestled in the Shadow Wood Subdivision. This gem offers a versatile floor plan with plenty of space. The great room is adjacent to a guest room and the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, large pantry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Two dining areas, cute and casual dining, and a more formal dining area which includes trey ceilings and oversees the front yard. The master suite features a spacious bathroom, ceramic tiled shower, large tub with his and hers vanities, and an oversized master closet. Media/flex room comes with 11 speakers surround sound. All bedrooms are generously sized. Home also has 2 car garage and privacy fence. Minutes from Fort Benning, with easy access to major highways, shopping, and dining! The back yard includes an extended patio and canopy for those hot days, it’s the perfect outdoor space for entertaining