Close to Lake Harding. Beautiful in Smiths Station! 4/2 with open floor plan, Fireplace with Tile/Shiplap surround. Kitchen has granite with custom subway tile backsplash, Soft close drawers, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master bath features Tiled Walk in Shower and Separate Soak Tub, Double Vanity with Quartz Countertop. Large lot with trees and Covered Patio. Freshly power washed.
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $350,000
