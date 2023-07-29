Close to Lake Harding. Beautiful in Smiths Station! Over 1.6 acre, 4/2 with open floor plan, Fireplace with Tile/Shiplap surround. Kitchen has Granite with custom subway tile backsplash& Under Cabinet Lighting, Soft close drawers, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master bath features a Tiled Walk-in Shower and Separate Soaker Tub, Double Vanity with Quartz Countertop. Large lot with trees and Covered Patio. Freshly power washed. NO HOA
4 Bedroom Home in SMITHS STATION - $350,000
