Gorgeous 4BR/3.5 bath home located in the Southern Oaks Subdivision in Smiths Station. Beautiful entry foyer with high vaulted ceilings, separate dining room, large open kitchen overlooking spacious living room. Primary suite on main floor. 3 additional bedrooms, featuring a Jack & Jill bathroom and large loft area upstairs. Lots of space and storage!! Welcome home!!
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $360,000
