Beautiful new construction home located in the desirable Oliver Trails Subdivision. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2013 sq. ft. with an open concept. This home features tons of upgrades to include custom made cabinets, granite countertops throughout, beautifully designed range hood over the stove, cathedral ceilings in the Livingroom, a fireplace, tiled master shower, seperate tub, his and her vanities. The lot is spacious at almost 1 acre and is wooded and private. Come take a look before this one is snatched up!! This price in this subdivision is unheard of!!
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $360,000
