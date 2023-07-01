Come home to this stunning listing located in Addison Cove Subdivision in Smiths Station! This like new home that was built in 2020 features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with an open concept & a split floor plan. The welcoming front porch leads you into the spacious foyer that has a coat closet, mud room shelving and opens in to a gorgeous living room with a fireplace. The living room has high ceilings, plenty of space for all your furniture and is open to the kitchen that offers a spacious island, granite countertops, lots of great countertop and cabinet space, backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast/dining area. All the main living areas and kitchen have LVP flooring. The master is spacious with a cut out for a sitting/office area, has an ensuite bath with his and her vanities, granite countertops, seperate soaking tub & seperate shower and his & her closets. Out back you'll find a covered patio & tons of backyard space for the kids, pups & for entertaining friends and family.