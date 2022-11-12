This beautiful, 3 years NEW, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open floor plan craftsman home located on 3.52 acres in Smiths Station will not want to be missed. This home has had one owner and has been immaculately cared for. This home boasts all the latest trends and farmhouse feels with acreage to enjoy. The electric fireplace insert offers beautiful stone and shiplap work surrounding it. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops, custom subway tile backsplash and soft close drawers. The master bathroom features a tiled shower and a separate soaking tub, double vanity with beautiful quartz countertops. The quiet feels of country living while being within close proximity to school, churches and shopping.
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
You’re being called back to your post.
The Auburn gymnastics team officially added three more touted prospects to the program on Wednesday, on the opening day of the signing period for the class of 2023.
An Opelika man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years by a Lee County court.
Here’s a look at the general election results from Lee County.
Cadillac Williams’ first game as Auburn’s interim head coach couldn’t have ended in a more dramatic fashion.
Cadillac Williams' first game at Jordan-Hare Stadium as Auburn's interim head coach will be a sellout.
Watch now: Watch head coach Cadillac Williams’ emotional post-game speech after Mississippi State game
“Auburn football is going to be OK, fellas,” he told the team.
Daniels is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels.
Auburn police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting they say occurred on Saturday in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive in whi…
On Edwards’ game-winner, Tuskegee defeated Miles College 26-23 on Saturday in two overtimes.