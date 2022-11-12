 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $375,000

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $375,000

This beautiful, 3 years NEW, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open floor plan craftsman home located on 3.52 acres in Smiths Station will not want to be missed. This home has had one owner and has been immaculately cared for. This home boasts all the latest trends and farmhouse feels with acreage to enjoy. The electric fireplace insert offers beautiful stone and shiplap work surrounding it. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops, custom subway tile backsplash and soft close drawers. The master bathroom features a tiled shower and a separate soaking tub, double vanity with beautiful quartz countertops. The quiet feels of country living while being within close proximity to school, churches and shopping.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert