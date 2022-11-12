4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $375,000

This beautiful, 3 years NEW, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open floor plan craftsman home located on 3.52 acres in Smiths Station will not want to be missed. This home has had one owner and has been immaculately cared for. This home boasts all the latest trends and farmhouse feels with acreage to enjoy. The electric fireplace insert offers beautiful stone and shiplap work surrounding it. The kitchen comes equipped with granite counter tops, custom subway tile backsplash and soft close drawers. The master bathroom features a tiled shower and a separate soaking tub, double vanity with beautiful quartz countertops. The quiet feels of country living while being within close proximity to school, churches and shopping.