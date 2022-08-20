 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $384,900

ASH Grayhawk presents the Spruce floor plan to Rocky Ridge subdivision. This 2 story new construction home has a formal dinning room, a butlers pantry, kitchen with pantry and island open to the great room, powder room on the main floor. Upstairs is a large primary bedroom with a walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms and a hall bath, and a laundry room.

