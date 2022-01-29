 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $399,000

Brand New Construction home located in Lee County! This custom designed, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, with an upstairs bonus room is located in the new Timberridge Subdivision. This beautiful home is situated on a 1 acre lot that is heavily wooded making it just the right spot to enjoy the large front and back porches. The kitchen will feature custom cabinets, granite or quartz countertops throughout, a fireplace, lvp flooring throughout main living area, ceramic tiled master shower, seperate soaking tub, walk in closets and so many other custom features throughout. Master and one other bedroom is located on Main floor, both with their own full baths. There is still time to pick some finishes! Don't miss your opportunity to own this beautiful home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert