4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $399,000

Brand New Construction home located in Lee County! This custom designed, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, with an upstairs bonus room is located in the new Timberridge Subdivision. This beautiful home is situated on a 1 acre lot that is heavily wooded making it just the right spot to enjoy the large front and back porches. The kitchen will feature custom cabinets, granite or quartz countertops throughout, a fireplace, lvp flooring throughout main living area, ceramic tiled master shower, seperate soaking tub, walk in closets and so many other custom features throughout. Master and one other bedroom is located on Main floor, both with their own full baths. There is still time to pick some finishes! Don't miss your opportunity to own this beautiful home!