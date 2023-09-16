This home has passed an inspection and appraisal; the hard work was done for you! This move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with a thoughtful layout that caters to your every need. Located on the main level, the main bedroom has a separate tub and tiled shower, complete with body sprayers for ultimate relaxation. You'll love getting ready in the spacious full walk-in closet, offering plenty of storage space for your wardrobe. As you enter the home, the dining room welcomes you with its front-facing view, providing a charming backdrop for memorable meals. Engineered wood flooring graces the main level, exuding elegance and durability. Adjacent to the dining room, you'll discover a convenient butler's pantry, ideal for organizing and serving your favorite beverages to guests. The laundry room on the main level adds ease to your daily routine, helping you stay organized in style.