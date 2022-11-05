 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $399,900

ASH Grayhawk presents the Holley Brooke floor plan to Rocky Ridge Subdivision. This 2 story new construction home features a first floor primary bedroom, formal dining room/office, Large Kitchen with pantry and island that is open to the great room. Upstairs there is a guest room with a full bath, 2 additional bedrooms with a shared hall bath, and a large bonus room!

