4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $399,900

ASH Grayhawk presents the Willow floor plan to Rocky Ridge subdivision. This 2 story new construction home features a covered front porch, an attached 2 car garage and a patio area. Walking inside you will be greeted by a beautiful 2 story foyer with a formal dining room to the left, adjoining the dining room is a spacious kitchen open to the breakfast area and great room. Also on the main level is the primary quarters and laundry room. On the 2nd level you will find bedrooms 2-4 along with 2 full baths one being a jack and jill and a large bonus area!