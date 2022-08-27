 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $399,900

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $399,900

ASH Grayhawk presents the Willow floor plan to Rocky Ridge subdivision. This 2 story new construction home features a covered front porch, an attached 2 car garage and a patio area. Walking inside you will be greeted by a beautiful 2 story foyer with a formal dining room to the left, adjoining the dining room is a spacious kitchen open to the breakfast area and great room. Also on the main level is the primary quarters and laundry room. On the 2nd level you will find bedrooms 2-4 along with 2 full baths one being a jack and jill and a large bonus area!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert