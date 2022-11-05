ASH Grayhawk presents the Poplar floor plan to Rocky Ridge Subdivision. This new construction ranch style home features an open concept floor plan. Entering through the foyer you will notice the formal dining room to the right adjoining the kitchen which includes a full functioning island. The kitchen is open to the breakfast area and the great room. The focal point of the great room is an electric fireplace. The primary suite offers 2 walk in closets. The primary bathroom features a double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. You will also find bedrooms 2-4 and 2 additional bathrooms, a separate laundry room, an attached 2 car garage and a large covered porch.
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $409,900
