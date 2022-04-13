4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $425,000

COMPLETELY REMODELED SMITHS STATION HOME - very unique home completely redone from top to bottom with all the bells and whistles, newer architectural roof, all new HVACs, flooring, baths, kitchen, lighting, plumbing, new septic tank, paint, drywall, ceilings, lighting & electrical fixtures, gas log fireplace with stacked stone facade, LVP flooring throughout, total renovation tastefully done with light and bright tasteful neutral decor. A must see!!!