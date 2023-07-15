Majestic home on the lake with 1.35 acres. 2900 square feet living area PLUS approximately 1200 square foot unfinished walkout basement that has already been framed up for a large bedroom and a large bathroom and a huge room with 4 windows and sliding glass door to enter and exit ground level to back yard that could also be walled off for several more rooms if desired. 10 foot by 12-foot concrete patio at ground level and 10 foot by 12 foot wooden deck at rear sliding glass door from breakfast area. Lots of shoreline on the lake. Plenty of room to build a dock and have picnic table and seating and gazebo or pavilion etc. plenty of room to shoreline fish if you do not want to go boating to fish.