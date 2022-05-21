4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $449,000

Enjoy the serenity of Lee cty! Gorgeous upgraded hm in Smiths Station. Inviting foyer has arched entry, beautiful wainscotting in foyer & dining room. Attractive specialty ceilings! NEW (2/2021) upgraded flooring throughout home, no carpet/100% lifeproof alumonoxide floors 24 hr water resistance w sound barrier & pad . NEW 5.5" baseboard & approx 5" crown molding thrghout. NEW kitchen cabinets,stone bksplash & pantry! NEW SS Bosch microwave & quiet dishwasher less than a yr old. SO many upgrades here! Bosch Induction cook top, farm sink, Bosch convection oven-can go either way. All new upgraded hardware. You'll love the beautiful custom 3" shutters on all windows throughout the home, including garage! Fantastic laundry room w top n bottom cabinets, countertop for folding, laundry sink, custom coat/cubby mudroom bench. SPLIT bedroom plan, large master bedrm w specialty ceiling, recessed lighting, large master closet keeps you organized with built in wood rods, shelves, drawers!