4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $489,000

This beautiful, brand new construction Farmhouse style home is situated on over 5 acres in Smiths Station. What a rare find!! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a bonus room and 2250 sq. ft. The open concept kitchen offers customs cabinets, granite and/or quartz countertops, stainless steel appliance's including a refrigerator. The master is spacious with an ensuite bath with his and her vanities and a ceramic tiled shower. This private home is stunning and a rare find in Lee County. Located just a few miles from the Summerville Road area!