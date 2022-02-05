 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $495,000

Enter the breathtaking front doors from the front porch into beauty... 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath all brick home has everything you could ask for: black ss appliances, pot filler, huge pantry, electric cooktop w/decorative venthood, microwave/oven stack, electric FP in family room, LVP/carpet throughout, split floor plan, jack & jill bath w/2 bedrooms, in-law suite w/own bath. Owner's suite has a sitting area, soaking tub, his/her closets, tile shower w/dbl shower heads & sprayer. & access to laundry rm (hall access also) Outside: oversized 2 car garage, covered back patio w/wood burning FP, cleared walking trail.

