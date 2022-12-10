 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $549,900

Custom built home on 11.3 +/- acres in Lee County & loaded with features. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths with primary bedroom on the main floor, gas fireplace, covered patio, hardwood floors, tiled shower, granite counter tops, office, in ground salt water pool, 26x40 work shop with lean too, alarm system and much more. Home has two 50 gallon water heaters. Seller willing to contribute to closing cost with accepted offer. Conveniently located between Phenix City and Opelika.

