4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $560,000

Custom built home on 11.3 +/- acres in Lee County & loaded with features. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths with primary bedroom on the main floor, gas fireplace, covered patio, hardwood floors, tiled shower, granite counter tops, office, in ground salt water pool, 26x40 work shop with lean too, alarm system and much more. Home has two 50 gallon water heaters. Conveniently located between Phenix City and Opelika. Showings require a 24 hr notice.

