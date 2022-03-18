 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $599,900

LOCATION LOCATION! Lee County Schools, gorgeous brick home in a popular area! Walk thru the huge front entryway to 18' ceilings in the great room with a fireplace and porcelain wood look tile. Master and one other bedroom/bath on main floor. All other bedrooms upstairs with a bonus room. A cooks dream kitchen with solid wood custom cabinetry and enough room to feed an army! Wall oven only a year old. There is an office/sitting area off kitchen area. Laundry area with plenty of storage and folding room. Oak stairs leading to 2nd floor with 2 bedrooms, bonus room and bathroom. Roof & Garage door replace within the last 2 years. HVAC units just serviced. Don't let this one go!

