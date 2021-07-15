 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $82,900

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $82,900

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $82,900

This brick home is located in the heart of Smiths Station on a private 1 acre. Sold “as is” with no known issues. 3 car garage. Workshop/ barn in the backyard. This spacious home has several rooms including a large living room and a kitchen that is open to a large stone fireplace in a separate den area. **This property will likely only qualify for conventional financing or cash sale.**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert