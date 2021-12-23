Come check out this stunning property boasting almost 3 acres located in Smiths Station. The home site features a pond, private woods, and 2 storage sheds. This home is being SOLD AS IS. The manufactured building features 4 bedroom, 3 bath with plenty of entertaining spaces! Enjoy rainy days listening to the rain on the tin roof. The property does have a shared water well.
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $89,900
