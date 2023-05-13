Lake living at its finest! DEEDED 1.5 +/- luxurious 4683 sqft, custom built 2 story brick home on Lake Harding! 4 bed, 2 bath plus 2 half bath is an entertainer's dream, featuring a full kitchen & living room on each level with upgraded vinyl hardwood look floors throughout. Main floor features the primary suite, upgraded kitchen appliances, spacious butler's pantry, laundry room, bedroom/office with custom shelving, fireplace & screen in porch with beautiful views of the lake. Lower level features 2 bedrooms with J & J bathroom, spacious kitchen, dining area, living room, storm safe room, & theater/game room. Walk out to the beautifully landscaped yard with lake views complete with sprinkler system for Zoysia sod. Appealing hardscaping featuring resort style saltwater pool with multi level terrace surrounded by slate. Custom covered outdoor kitchen, fireplace & boathouse. Plenty of room to store all your toys with shops 24x30 & 40x40. So much more to see & experience for yourself.