4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $105,000

Take a look at this beautiful 1900's home in the Shawmut Mill Village, conveniently located near shopping and the interstate! The master bedroom is located on the main level along with a second bedroom/office space, large living room and spacious kitchen! Gorgeous, dark hardwood floors flow through the lower level of the home. Upstairs you have two extra bedrooms that share a half bath. Both upper bedrooms have window AC units that will remain, although there is central air throughout. Out back you have a HUGE workshop/storage building with tons of potential to make it your own! Several of the windows were updated in February 2020 that have a transferable warranty to the new owners. The roof on both the home and the shop were replaced in 2018! Call or text today to schedule your private showing! You do not want to miss out on this one!