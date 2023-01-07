4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $264,914

Trademark Quality Homes' Eco Series makes quality living available to you! The JASPER features entry foyer leading to Dining Room ideal for entertaining. But, wait until to you get around the corner to see the open flow of FAMILY ROOM/BREAKFAST/KITCHEN! The kitchen is beautiful with Island, Cabinets topped with gorgeous Granite or Quartz counters, Stainless Range/Oven, Microhood, and Dishwasher! The main level offers tasteful Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Follow the stairs to the second level where you'll find large master suite with sitting area! The master bathroom features double vanity, garden tub, and walk in fiberglass shower. Three guest rooms share a hallway bathroom. Smooth ceilings throughout! Hardiplank Siding w/vinyl soffit for low maintenance! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and interstate I-85!