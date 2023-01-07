Trademark Quality Homes' Cumberland ECO Plan features an entry foyer leading to spacious Dining Room boasting tons of natural light. On the main level you'll find an open concept featuring: Kitchen w/shaker style cabinets, granite or quartz counters, and stainless appliances. The kitchen allows an open flow to breakfast area and large family room! A separate study is found just off the Family Room. The main level features tastefully designed Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the common areas! Upstairs you'll find a HUGE Owner's Suite featuring walk-in closet, bathroom with walk-in shower, garden tub, and double vanity. The three guest rooms are nicely sized, have walk-in closets, and share a hall bathroom. This property is conveniently located within minutes to shopping, restaurants, and interstate I-85!
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $266,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn man arrested after police say they found 16,000 pills with presence of Fentanyl and container labeled ‘bad batch’
Auburn police said they searched the residence and vehicle of a suspect finding 16,000 pills, a pill counter, a scale, a handgun, a money counter and approximately $37,000 in currency.
Taylor, 19, has been in jail at the Lee County Justice Center since Dec. 13 when he was booked for parole violation after testing positive for marijuana.
The owners of Susie K’s restaurant in Opelika made the decision to officially close their physical location on Saturday.
Opelika police ask for help identifying to female suspects allegedly involved in theft from Best Buy
The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a theft.
Keeping his name alive: Chambers County renames County Road 278 in memory of fallen deputy J'Mar Abel
Chambers County Road 278 has been renamed J’Mar Abel Memorial Highway.
There’s just one character to be recast, leading to one of the biggest questions for the Tigers as they open their season this weekend:
Auburn High football is sending an alum to the NFL Draft, as Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has elected to enter his name in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
A freshman Auburn student passed away on Dec. 10 at an off-campus apartment complex, and the university has established a scholarship in his honor.
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.