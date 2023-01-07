4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $266,990

Trademark Quality Homes' Cumberland ECO Plan features an entry foyer leading to spacious Dining Room boasting tons of natural light. On the main level you'll find an open concept featuring: Kitchen w/shaker style cabinets, granite or quartz counters, and stainless appliances. The kitchen allows an open flow to breakfast area and large family room! A separate study is found just off the Family Room. The main level features tastefully designed Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the common areas! Upstairs you'll find a HUGE Owner's Suite featuring walk-in closet, bathroom with walk-in shower, garden tub, and double vanity. The three guest rooms are nicely sized, have walk-in closets, and share a hall bathroom. This property is conveniently located within minutes to shopping, restaurants, and interstate I-85!