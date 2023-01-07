The JASPER PLAN on large cul-de-sac lot! Enter into foyer leading to Dining Room overlooking your front yard area. You are bound to appreciate the open FAMILY ROOM/BREAKFAST/KITCHEN! The kitchen is beautiful with Island, Cabinets topped with gorgeous Granite or Quartz, and Stainless Range/Oven, Microhood, and Dishwasher! The main level offers designer selected Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Follow the stairs to the second level where you'll find large master suite with sitting area! The master bathroom features double vanity, garden tub, and walk in fiberglass shower. Three guest rooms share a hallway bathroom. Smooth ceilings throughout! Hardiplank Siding w/vinyl soffit for low maintenance! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and schools! CLOSING COST ASSISTANCE!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $268,900
