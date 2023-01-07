 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $269,990

Trademark Quality Homes' Cumberland Plan features an entry foyer leading to spacious Dining Room boasting tons of natural light. On the main level you'll find an open concept featuring: Kitchen w/shaker style cabinets, solid surface counters, and stainless appliances. The kitchen allows an open flow to breakfast area and large family room! A separate study is found just off the Family Room. The main level common areas feature Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring for easy maintenance! Upstairs you'll find a HUGE Owner's Suite featuring walk-in closet, bathroom with walk-in shower, garden tub, and double vanity. The three guest rooms are nicely sized, have walk-in closets, and share a hall bathroom. This property is conveniently located within minutes to shopping, restaurants, and interstate I-85!!

