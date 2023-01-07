4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $279,990

Trademark Quality Homes' Eco Series makes quality living available to you! The SPENCER features entry foyer leading to Dining Room ideal for holiday gatherings. The open Kitchen offers easy flow between FAMILY ROOM/BREAKFAST/KITCHEN! The kitchen is beautiful with large windows overlooking back yard and Stainless Range/Oven, Microhood, and Dishwasher! The main level tasteful designer selected Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. Follow the stairs to the second level where you'll find over-sized master suite! The master suite features double vanity, garden tub, and walk in fiberglass shower. Three guest rooms share a hallway bathroom. Smooth ceilings throughout! Hardiplank Siding w/vinyl soffit for low maintenance! Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and interstate I-85!