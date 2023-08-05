Welcome to the Cumberland Plan! Enter into Foyer leading to Dining Room featuring trim accent and farmhouse light fixture. Open Family Room/Kitchen. Gorgeous Kitchen features granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless: range/oven, dishwasher, & micro hood. Large Pantry. Family Room features fireplace with stone surround and rough sewn cedar mantle! On the main level you'll have a flex room and 1/2 bath ideal for office, playroom, etc. Upstairs leads to spacious Owner's Suite with Sitting Area. Owner's Bath has luxurious tiled shower, garden tub with tile surround, and double vanity w/quartz or granite counters. Three guest rooms, hallway bathroom, and laundry room are also found on the second level. LVP flooring throughout the main level, Smooth Ceilings, Ceiling Fan in Family Room and Owner's Suite. Each guest room is pre-wired for future ceiling fan. JUST MINUTES FROM LONG BRIDGE FOR ACCESS TO LAKE HARDING!