4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $299,900

New construction home located in Whisperwood Subdivision. This home offers double attached garage, covered front porch and rear porch. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops through out as well as custom cabinets. Ship-lapped accent wall, slick ceilings and electric fireplace give this home a unique touch. Home located near a public boat access.

