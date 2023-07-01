Beautiful new construction home in progress! Situated on large 1.99 acre lot with covered porch. Features 9ft. ceilings, 4/2 with open floor plan, electric fireplace with tile/shiplap surround. Kitchen has granite with custom subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath features tiled shower and separate soak tub, double vanity with quartz countertop. Estimated completion date 08/11/2023. Seller/Builder is the brother-in-law of listing agent.