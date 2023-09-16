Beautiful brand new Craftsman built home secluded on 2.2 acres with a water view of Lake Harding. This home offers a beautiful kitchen which overlooks the great room with a stacked rock fireplace. The kitchen features an amazing island, walk-in pantry, stainless appliances, ample cabinet and counter space, granite counters and ceramic backsplash. Master suite offers his and her vanities, free-standing bath tub, separate tile and glass shower and a spacious walk-in closet with direct access to a large laundry room with it's own linen closet.
4 Bedroom Home in VALLEY - $414,500
