4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $438,000

Step in a cozy home nestled away from main road but only a stones throw from Lake Harding. Over 1.5 acre lot, raised foundation, custom cabinets, granite throughtout, chair rail & shadow boxes in foyer & breakfast area. Crown moulding in foyer, master and great room, media room, bonus room, and 2 bedrooms, LVP flooring and carpet in bedrooms upstairs. Master on mail level. County water. Beulah Schools.