New Construction with Panoramic Views of Lake Harding on 4 acres! Positioned to capitalize on the views of Lake Harding, this stunning home offers a feast for the senses with 4 acres of natural woods, lake views from living spaces & bedrooms, inviting covered front & back porches, & privacy from your neighbors. Functionality was forefront when designing this open-concept home. Upon entering, a warm, inviting foyer leads directly into a large living area w/vaulted ceilings & fireplace. Custom cabinetry adorns the kitchen & the adjacent custom pantry looks like something out of Southern Living! Owners will find solace in a spacious, secluded suite w/ vaulted ceilings & views of the lake. The ensuite bath offers additional views of the lake, walk-in shower, custom dual vanities, soaking tub & enormous owner's closet. Other features include: dedicated office space, which can be used as 4th bedroom, large laundry room, complete with a sink, luxury vinyl plank & granite counters.