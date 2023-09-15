Stunning new construction at 362 Lee Road 462, just steps to Lake Harding! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms & a bonus room, making it perfect for families of all sizes! Inside, you'll find modern finishes like stainless steel appliances & granite countertops in the kitchen. The living areas are adorned with durable LVP flooring. Plus, the buyer still has time to choose their own paint colors to make it truly their own. The master suite, located on the main level, includes an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower, dual vanity sinks, & plenty of closet space! Step out onto the two-story back porch to enjoy the peaceful surroundings & gorgeous lake views. The large backyard offers ample space for outdoor activities & relaxation. With easy access to public boat ramps & marinas, offering endless fun & recreational opportunities.Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful new construction in a sought-after location.