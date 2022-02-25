4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $525,000

CUSTOM-BUILT HOME WITH 4 BRS AND 4 BAS SITTING ON 5 ACRES. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. WOOD BURNING STONE VENEER FIREPLACE & STAINLEES STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A DOUBLE OVEN, DOUBLE DOOR FRIDGE, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER. BEAUTIFUL BRAZILIAN TIGER WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT THE HOME WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS. UPSTAIRS ARE TWO BRS AND A FULL BA WITH GREAT VIEWS OF THE HOME AND LAND FROM THE UPSTAIRS CATWALK. LAUNDRY ROOM IS FURNISHED WITH WASHER AND DRYER. JUST STEPS FROM THE KITCHEN YOU WILL FIND THE SCREENED IN PORCH/ENTERTAINMENT AREA. FULLY FINISHED LARGE BASEMENT WITH A FULL BATH THAT IS CURRENTLY SET UP AS A GAME ROOM AND HAS DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS THAT OPEN TO SALTWATER POOL AND HOT TUB AREA ON ONE SIDE AND AN EXIT TO THE GARAGE ON THE OTHER. SIDE. 2 ATTACHED GARAGES WITH 4 SPACES AVAILABLE AND ANOTHER 2 CAR GARAGE THAT IS DETACHED. TANKLESS WATER HEATER. HOME IS ALL ELECTRIC!!! SECURITY SYSTEM STAYS, SIMPLY SAFE AND RING DOORBELL. THIS HOUSE SITS ON 5 ACRES WITH WALKING AND ATV TRAILS THROUGHOUT.