INCREDIBLE CUSTOM-BUILT HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 4 BATHS SITTING ON 5 ACRES. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, MATCHING GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHS. HOME HAS A WOOD BURNING STONE VENEER FIREPLACE & STAINLEES STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A DOUBLE OVEN, DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER. BEAUTIFUL BRAZILIAN TIGER WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT THE HOME WITH CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS. UPSTAIRS ARE TWO BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATH WITH GREAT VIEWS OF THE HOME AND LAND FROM THE UPSTAIRS HALLWAY. LAUNDRY ROOM IS ALSO FURNISHED WITH WASHER AND DRYER. JUST STEPS FROM THE KITCHEN YOU WILL FIND THE SCREENED IN PORCH THAT HAS BEEN CONVERTED INTO AN WONDERFUL ENTERTAINMENT AREA. FULLY FINISHED LARGE BASEMENT WITH A FULL BATH THAT IS CURRENTLY SET UP AS A GAME ROOM/MAN CAVE. BASEMENT HAS DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS THAT OPEN TO SALTWATER POOL AND HOT TUB AREA ON ONE SIDE AND AN EXIT TO THE GARAGE ON THE OTHER. SIDE. 2 ATTACHED GARAGES WITH 5 SPACES AVAILABLE AND ANOTHER 2 CAR GARAGE THAT IS DETACHED. TANKLESS WATER HEATER. THIS HOME IS ALL ELECTRIC!!! SECURITY SYSTEM STAYS, SIMPLY SAFE AND RING DOORBELL. ONE CAMERA IS SET UP SPECIFICALLY TO WATCH THE POOL AREA. THIS HOUSE SITS ON 5 ACRES WITH WALKING AND ATV TRAILS THROUGHOUT.
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $525,000
