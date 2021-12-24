9 Acre usable Farm. Deeded property that backs up to Osanippa Creek. Frontage road of Lee Road 379 and Lee Road 375. Sold As-Is. Location, location, location! 3 Septic tanks, 3 meters, power poles, private, long driveway that leads to Large Cozy Country Home that features 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Large Living Room and Separate Family Room with Fireplace. Large open Kitchen with eat in breakfast area and island. Lot's of cabinet space in kitchen and tile flooring. Formal Dining Room, office off Master Suite with french doors for privacy. Large Master Bathroom with oval tub and separate shower. Two of the bedrooms feature Jack and Jill Bathroom. Large Sun Room. Front Porch with ramp for easy access, rear utility building. The property has several gated access points within the 9 Acres. Water access to Osanippa Creek. Come see today! This property won't last.
4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $525,000
