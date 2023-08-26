Deeded, deep water property! Brand New ...this waterfront home offers amazing views from an attached, covered 650 SqFt back porch which is accessible from the home's kitchen, great room and master bedroom suite. Open floorpan offers kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances, island with breakfast bar and pantry open to the great room with a panoramic view of Lake Harding. Incredible master suite on main level offers walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, a bonus room, a full bath room and and a half bath. ...This is a deeded Lake Harding property!
4 Bedroom Home in VALLEY - $749,900
