4 Bedroom Home in Valley - $749,900

New build with spectacular lakefront views on Lake Harding and private dock, 176ft water frontage. Spacious floor plan, double wood front doors grace the front entrance of this beautiful home. Custom wood moldings throughout, two story ceilings with 8ft doors and luxury master on main. Loft area provides lake views for a reading room or office space. Bonus room is perfect for a workout space, kids’ playroom, craft, or collectors’ room. Master Suite includes walk in closet with built ins, soaking tub, separate oversized fully tiled shower with pebble stone flooring and double vanities. Cararra tile flooring in bathrooms, LVP flooring in main living and bedrooms. Kitchen features white Cararra quartz counter tops, large island with farmhouse sink, under counter mounted microwave, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and double ovens. Double French doors leading to covered lakeview deck. Foam Insulation. Attached double carport with additional parking pad.