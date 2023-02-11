Only 6 miles from Auburn city limits! Located in a charming neighborhood in Waverly, this beautiful house sits on 1 acre, has approx 2651 sq feet of indoor living space, southern-style wrap around porches, big windows, high ceilings and 2 stone fireplaces.The master suite with sitting room and wood burning stone fireplace is on the main level, a second main level bedroom is currently being used as a study/office. There are 2 more bedrooms upstairs.The heart of the home is the large, bright kitchen with a breakfast bar, peninsula, and dining area.The kitchen is open to a great room with wood burning stone fireplace and gorgeous wood ceiling. Hardwood floors and beautiful trim detail throughout. Carpet in upstairs bedrooms. 2 car garage is attached to the house by breezeway. Ample amounts of storage space; big closets, a walk in attic (sprayfoam insulation), and additional space above the garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $575,000
