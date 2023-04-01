THIS beauty is nestled on a large lot in the quaint, music loving town of Waverly! Surprise, this residence has TWO bonus rooms and over 4000 square feet, yet it feels cozy and completely manageable to maintain! Who can't use more space for their hobbies, a playroom, or a second living room? A walk inside this home will leave you dreaming of making it your own. The main level floor plan has a large dining room open to the living room, a private rear porch, and two bedrooms, but that's not all. There is also a mud room for storage and organization plus a separate breakfast room with lots of light. My favorite features are the 1) the spacious laundry room with cabinetry, quartz countertops, sink and exterior door access 2) the second story floorplan with large bedrooms, walk in closets, and a bonus room and 3) huge flex space above the garage. Waverly is lovely little town with a wonderful restaurant and one of favorite shops for treasures! Call today!