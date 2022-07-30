4 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $759,999

SPACE, SPACE, and MORE SPACE! With 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and multiple living areas, and over 4,100 square feet of living space, gives you more than just elbow room. Inside the stunning barrel-vaulted ceiling in the hallway off the foyer will leave you in awe. The great room, kitchen, and breakfast room are all one large space; there is also a separate office space, upstairs loft, and bonus room, ensuring that everyone has their own private retreat. The kitchen has an oversized sink island with plenty of seating, a wall oven, wall microwave, and separate cooktop. The kitchen is also adjacent to the large walk-in pantry and the laundry room, with plenty of storage. The master suite has a spacious walk-in closet, and master bath featuring a freestanding tub, walk-in tile shower, dual vanities, and a separate toilet closet. There are three bedrooms on the second floor, each with walk-in closets, and two bathrooms.